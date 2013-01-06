  1. Home
Lenovo transforms the coffee table with the Horizon table PC

|
Lenovo's Horizon table PC could win the crown for the biggest tablet at CES. Designed as a fold-flat desktop that can be used like a touchscreen table, the PC also collapses down, becoming a portable 27-inch tablet.

The whole thing is 1.1 inches thick and weighs in at 7.7Kg. Not hugely portable then. The built-in stand allows it to be used in an upright position, a bit like a touchscreen tablet or Sony's gigantic Vaio Tap 20. 

Inside are processors up to an i7, proper Nvidia-dedicated graphics with a 620m and 1TB of storage to play with. The device runs on Windows 8, which we imagine will make for a very cool table PC experience, especially with the tile interface. 

There is also an option to use something called the Aura dual moon UI, a sort of Lenovo-designed hub for games and media on the device. Applications such asMonopoly from EA games have been preloaded on to it, turning the whole thing into a giant 27-inch interactive board. Even better, it comes bundled with joysticks and an e-dice. Personally we just want it to re-enact planning the Death Star attack from Star Wars.

With prices starting at $1,699, we imagine this to be a bit of a niche product.  Oh, and it isn't spill-proof

Expect it to launch in early summer. 

