  Lenovo to split: New Think brand will cater for premium market

China-based Lenovo is splitting its business into two brands. The Lenovo brand will remain in place for the mainstream and low-end markets, while the high-end market will be under the brand Think.

The process will begin in April, according an internal email sent by Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing and picked up by Engadget Chinese.

Lenovo Business Group, responsible for mid-range desktops, laptops, tablets, smartphones and TVs aimed at average consumers, will be headed by Liu Jun, senior vice-president (mobile internet digital home).

Think Business Group will be headed by Peter Hortensius, senior vice-president (product group). Yuanqing says this group will compete with the likes of Apple for the top-spot in the high-end market.

As well as the company's internal changes, Lenovo continues its brand push in China as a major contender.

In February the company plans to open a flagship store in China in premises said to be 7,500sq ft over two floors, with plenty of Lenovo products spread about.

Pocket-lint chose the company's Yoga tablet as one of the most interesting twists on a product in 2012, because it works like an Ultrabook and tablet combo, folding in all different forms for different uses.

It's not clear how soon the company change will affect customers. We suspect to see a greater focus in the company to produce high-quality products for those loyal to the Lenovo brand.

According to a recent report from Digitimes, Lenovo intends to move notebook production in-house within five years. This plan may help the company get there.