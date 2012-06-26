Lenovo updates its 'ruggedized' laptop range with the ThinkPad X131e

Lenovo has beefed up its laptop with students and school children in mind, on account of it being “specially ruggedized for education", you know, to counter those everyday knocks younger folk are so prone to?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X131e is an update to the X130e with a more powerful processor, richer sound quality and high-definition graphics. Customers can choose between processors, depending on how much they want to spend. What’s on offer includes Ivy Bridge Intel core or Celeron processors or a range of dual-core AMD E-Series Accelerated Processing Units (APU).

The screen measures 11.6-inches and can display Intel HD and AMD Radeon graphics, depending on the processor. Lenovo has included an LED light on the top of the laptop cover, which illuminates as a beacon when the ThinkPad X131e is connected to the internet - the idea being that teachers can see when students are logged on both when they should and shouldn’t be.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X131e has also had its audio credentials enhanced with the inclusion of Dolby Advanced Audio.

Despite Lenovo maintaining the laptops "ruggedised" persona – the hard drive is encased with rubber padding and the stainless steel brackets means the laptop can withstand 15 per cent more force to the cover - the ThinkPad X131e weighs in at less than 4lbs, while we can expect a battery life of up to 8.5 hours.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X131e will be available in the UK from July, ranging from between £349 and £499 depending on what specs you opt for.

