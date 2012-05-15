Lenovo unveils the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Ultrabook

Lenovo has been showing off its new ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop - and adding some bold statements, to boot.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the follow up to the original ThinkPad X1 only bigger and lighter. That may sound like a contradiction in terms, but though Lenovo has increased the screen size to an inch bigger than its predecessor the ThinkPad X1 is the “world’s lightest 14-inch professional Ultrabook” .

The clue to how the ThinkPad X1 Carbon’s impressive 1.36kg weight is achieved is of course in the name. The laptop is made from carbon fibre, a material that though light remains sturdy and non-flimsy. It’s also enabled Lenovo to keep the ThinkPad X1’s breadth down to just 18mm.

Lenovo hasn’t skimped on the features under the chassis either. The keyboard is backlit while the display has a 1600 x 900 resolution panel with 300 nits brightness. Power-wise, and Lenovo has kitted the ThinkPad X1 Carbon with an Intel Ivy Bridge processor, though its keeping shtum as to which one.

In terms of connectivity, there are two full-size USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack, a Mini DisplayPort socket, SDcard slot and a SIM card slot.

There’s also a fingerprint reader for added security, while the bodywork itself has been coated with a fingerprint-resistant matte rubber finish. The manufacturer is also promising that you’ll be able to charge the laptop up to 80 per cent in just half an hour.

No word on pricing (it won’t be cheap), but Lenovo says it will begin shipping the ThinkPad X1 Carbon before the end of July.

What do you think to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon? Let us know your thoughts.