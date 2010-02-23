  Lenovo expands ThinkPad lineup

Lenovo, who nabbed the ThinkPad brand from IBM a few years back, has rolled out a whole pile of new ThinkPad machines, from the small, to the large, to the non-keyboarded. There's the X201, the X201 tablet, the W701 and the W701ds. Let's take a look at them in a little more detail.

Starting with the ThinkPad X210, Lenovo reckons that this is the fastest ultraportable laptop around. It has a 12-inch display, weighing in at just 1.13kg and offering what Lenovo claims is 11 hours of battery life. It uses a regular voltage processor, rather than the ultra-low alternatives offered by most manufacturers, and goes beyond 3Ghz clock speeds.

Then there's the W701 and W701ds. These are heftier beasts, with 17-inch displays and built-in colour calibrators for people who work in design or content creation. They both have Core i7 processors and Nvidia's Quadro FX 2800 and 3800 Series GPUs. They also have built-in WACOM tablets. Memory goes up to 8GB. If you're wondering, the s variant offers slightly higher-spec processors.

Lastly, the X210t joins the tablet party with specs that include a 12.1-inch capacitive multitouch display with wide viewing angle, a touch-based hardware interface, an optional outdoor superbright screen, Intel Core processors, Windows 7, a range of security features, a 2-megapixel camera, WiMax, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and up to 8GB of memory.

The ThinkPad X201, X201 tablet, W701, and W701ds will be available from the start of March. Price will depend largely on configuration, but will start at $1,199, $1,549, $2,199 and $3,799 respectively.

Update: We have UK pricing and availability - The ThinkPad X201 and X201 tablet are confirmed as available from March, whilst the W701 and W701ds are available from April. Pricing for models of the X201 and X201 tablet start at approximately £849 and £1,149 respectively. The W701 and W701ds start at approximately £2,040 and £2,770 respectively.