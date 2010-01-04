  Lenovo ThinkPad Edge laptop announced

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is nearly upon us, and we're starting to see leaks of the kind of hardware that companies will be announcing. Lenovo, however, has announced its new products early, activating a page on its website dedicated to a "New Product showcase" of laptops that'll be showing up at CES.

The most interesting of the bunch is the ThinkPad Edge, a 13.3-inch thin'n'light that promises nearly 8 hours of battery life, dual core processor, Windows 7, GPS, Wi-Fi, three USB ports, a card reader and options for Bluetooth, Wimax, and a red colour scheme. Oh, and it packs a spill-resistant keyboard too, if you tend to be clumsy with your coffee cups.

There's also an 11-inch X100e with AMD processor, 14-inch ThinkPad T410s with optional touchscreen, 14- and 15-inch T410 and T510, which have Core i7s and a 'next-generation' keyboard, W510 with integrated colour calibrator, multitouch panel and upto 16GB of DDR3 memory and a 19-inch A70z all-in-one desktop PC.

All go on sale between 5th and 7 January, but it's not clear yet how much they cost or which countries will be getting which models. As soon as we hear, we'll be sure to let you know.