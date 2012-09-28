  Kodak printer business shut down

Kodak has announced that it is pulling out of the consumer printing business, ending a short-lived era in the world of printers and surely the end to the company being a household name.

"Kodak previously announced its intention to emerge as a company focused on commercial, packaging & functional printing solutions and enterprise services, as well as processes to sell its Personalised Imaging and Document Imaging businesses," the company said in a statement.

"Consistent with that emergence strategy, Kodak has continued to manage its Consumer Inkjet business for profitability, and the company announced today that, starting in 2013, it will focus that business on the sale of ink to its installed base, and wind down sales of consumer inkjet printers."

In real terms that means Kodak sees some value in servicing its current install base of printer customers, but has realised not enough people are buying printers to make it a viable business.

"Kodak remains committed to its significant installed base of consumer inkjet printer customers, who recognise the value proposition of affordable ink, high-quality output because of Kodak’s unique pigment-based inks, and advanced features including cloud printing. The company will provide its customers and retail partners the same level of service and support they have come to expect from Kodak."

Kodak's continued decline is one that is likely to be studied for a long time. The company that invented the digital camera but failed to capitalise on its find, was once worth more money than Apple.