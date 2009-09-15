Packard Bell dot m/u 11.6-inch not-a-netbook launches

Packard Bell has followed up the launch of the dot m/a netbook with the dot m/u, and no, we're not sure how to pronounce it either.

Apparently the "first netbook with the performance of a notebook", the 11.6-incher shares the chassis of the rest of the dot series but throws some high-def and decent specs (including Windows 7) into the mix.

Although with a screen 1.6 inches larger, the dot m/u can be compared to Nokia's Booklet 3G, and fares well as far as specs go, aside from its 8-hour battery claim compared to Nokia's 12 and the m/u's lack of GPS.

Equipped with Intel's ULV (ultra-low voltage) processor and weighing in at 1.4 kg, the m/u is less than an inch thick, gets an embedded numeric keypad, a multi-gesture touchpad, HDMI port, Dolby tech, a hard drive up to 500GB, up to 4GB RAM, a 5-in-1 card reader, a microphone and a webcam.

Looks-wise, the dot m/u will be available in two colours - "NightSky Black" and "Cherry Red" - will feature a glossy cover, matt interior, textured palm rest and silver-y bits.

Offering Wi-Fi built-in, the netbook will be offered with optional 3G modem so it's possible it might get picked up by operators for mobile broadband bundles - perhaps those that don't opt for Nokia's £600 mini-laptop.

The dot m/u - complete with Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium - will hit shop shelves from 22 October with a "from" street price of £399.