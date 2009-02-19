  Intel to see Nvidia in court over chipset squabble

Hoping to force an end to a patent-licensing agreement dispute dating back to 2004, Intel has filed a fresh suit against Nvidia.

Logged in a Delaware court this week, Intel basically wants Nvidia to stop making chipsets that will work with its Nehalem processors, something Nvidia claims it is licensed to do.

Intel alleges that the 4-year-old chipset license agreement the companies signed does not extend to Intel's future generation CPUs with "integrated" memory controllers, such as Nehalem.

Nvidia president Jen-Hsun Huang has responded to the suit with a statement in which he says that they have been trying to resolve the issues in a "fair and reasonable" manner:

"We are confident that our license, as negotiated, applies. At the heart of this issue is that the CPU has run its course and the soul of the PC is shifting quickly to the GPU. This is clearly an attempt to stifle innovation to protect a decaying CPU business".