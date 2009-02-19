  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Intel laptop news

Intel to see Nvidia in court over chipset squabble

|
  Intel to see Nvidia in court over chipset squabble
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared

Hoping to force an end to a patent-licensing agreement dispute dating back to 2004, Intel has filed a fresh suit against Nvidia.

Logged in a Delaware court this week, Intel basically wants Nvidia to stop making chipsets that will work with its Nehalem processors, something Nvidia claims it is licensed to do.

Intel alleges that the 4-year-old chipset license agreement the companies signed does not extend to Intel's future generation CPUs with "integrated" memory controllers, such as Nehalem.

Nvidia president Jen-Hsun Huang has responded to the suit with a statement in which he says that they have been trying to resolve the issues in a "fair and reasonable" manner:

"We are confident that our license, as negotiated, applies. At the heart of this issue is that the CPU has run its course and the soul of the PC is shifting quickly to the GPU. This is clearly an attempt to stifle innovation to protect a decaying CPU business".

PopularIn Laptops
Apple announces savings on Macs, iPad Pro and more for students and education staff
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 initial review: The world’s thinnest gaming laptop... for now
Asus Republic of Gamers announces the world's thinnest gaming laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th gen 2018) review: HDR screen makes for sometimes sensational laptop
20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
Cheaper Apple MacBooks to enter production soon, report
Comments