Daewoo's "Lukid" low cost UMPC shown off in Korea

In Korea, Daewoo Lucoms has launched its version of a low-cost laptop aimed at the education markets, called the "Lukid".

Based on Intel's second-gen Classmate PC, the Lukid is powered by Intel 900MHz Celeron processor and offers Windows XP operating system.

Other specs include a 9-inch LCD display, 512MB of RAM and a 30GB HDD. The Lukid also offers wireless LAN, an SD card slot and a USB port.

Intel's Classmate is the chip-maker's rival to the One Laptop Per Child's XO machine, and will launch in Europe for a promised price around the $250 to $300.

The suggested price for the Lukid is 549,000 Korean won, which works out as roughly around the £200 mark. It's unlikely to see a launch outside of the country.

