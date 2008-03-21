ECS G10IL laptop details unveiled

ECS has announced more details of its GL10IL that Pocket-lint first reported on in February.

The Asus Eee PC challenger will be called the Simply Smart ECS G10IL notebook and come in white to give it that MacBook feel.

But under the casing, the 11-incher from ECS comes with the choice of a 10.2-inch and 8.9-inch glossy display, built-in tri-band HSDPA and HSUPA promising downloads speeds of up to 7.2Mbps and a stack of connectivity options.

The ECS G10IL comes with three USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet networking, a 56kbps analogue modem, WLAN and Bluetooth, and a 4-in-one card reader, as well as, a 1.3-megapixel cam for video conferencing.

The processor will be Intel's low cost Diamondville offering and it will run Windows XP or Linux.

Other specs include up to 2GB of memory, the option of a HDD or SDD drive and two battery sizes. The laptop is expected to cost under £250.