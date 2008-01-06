  Intel's antitrust case answered tomorrow

Intel is to respond to EU antitrust charges tomorrow after yet another extension.

The chip manufacturer had been due to give its response to the EU accusations on Friday but asked for an extension,

The Antitrust Commission charged Intel in July last year with slashing prices below cost and offering huge rebates in an illegal attempt to drive smaller competitor Advanced Micro Devices Inc out of the market, says Reuters.

Intel is denying this, and its general counsel said in July that Intel followed the law and that the Commission had made mistakes in its charge sheet.

Intel was originally given until 08 October 8 to respond but then extended the deadline to 04 January, before the final request for an extension on Friday.

The Commission has the power to fine companies up to 10% of their global annual revenues for competition abuses.