  One Laptop Per Child project gets first order

The One Laptop Per Child project that has received its first order; from South American country Uruguay.

Although pricing as doubled from a target price of $100 to almost $200, that hasn't stopped the government placing an order for 100,000 laptops for schoolchildren aged 6 to 12.

According to the BBC, "A further 300,000 may be purchased to provide a machine for every child in the country by 2009".

"I have to some degree underestimated the difference between shaking the hand of a head of state and having a cheque written", Nicholas Negroponte, the founder of the organisation, recently told the New York Times.

The laptop, which from 12 November will be available for the general public to buy has been designed to be a low cost way of empowering third world countries with technology.