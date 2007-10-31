One Laptop Per Child project gets first order
The One Laptop Per Child project that has received its first order; from South American country Uruguay.
Although pricing as doubled from a target price of $100 to almost $200, that hasn't stopped the government placing an order for 100,000 laptops for schoolchildren aged 6 to 12.
According to the BBC, "A further 300,000 may be purchased to provide a machine for every child in the country by 2009".
"I have to some degree underestimated the difference between shaking the hand of a head of state and having a cheque written", Nicholas Negroponte, the founder of the organisation, recently told the New York Times.
The laptop, which from 12 November will be available for the general public to buy has been designed to be a low cost way of empowering third world countries with technology.
- Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Everything you need to know
- Microsoft announces Windows 10 April update, here are all the new features it will bring
- Microsoft is making a 'Windows 10 Lean' for devices with less storage
- Rip DVD 2018: Why should you try a hardware-accelerated DVD ripper?
- 29 best features of macOS High Sierra: The changes you can actually see
- Tim Cook: Apple won't water down iOS and MacOS by merging them
- How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
- Windows 10 Spring Creators Update delayed due to massive bug
- Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
Comments