  IFA 2007: Fujitsu Siemens launches two new AMILO Xi multimedia notebooks

Two new AMILO notebooks specifically designed for world of video telephony, Internet chat, digital films and MP3 sound files will be launched at IFA 2007 by Fujitsu Siemens Computers.

The smaller AMILO Xi 2428 has a 15.4-inch screen and weighs 3kg, while the AMILO Xi 2528 has a 17-inch screen and weighs 4kg, and can be configured with a second hard disk and software for double data security.

These are particularly consumer-led offerings from the tech partnership who have made a good name for themselves in the business notebook area.

Both notebooks will be available for pre-Christmas sales, retailing at between £699 and £1449 depending on configuration.

Technical highlights: AMILO Xi 2428

- Intel Centrino Duo processor technology with Intel Core 2 Duo processor up to T7700

- Graphics card NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GS with 256MB dedicated Video RAM

- A maximum of 2GB memory for quick response times, optional with Intel Turbo memory

- 15.4-inch widescreen LCD display with BrilliantView technology for impressive color, focus and contrast

- Hard disk capacity with up to 250GB

- Integrated camera, loudspeakers and microphone

- 1x HDMI (with HDCP), 1x VGA, 1x S-Video out, 1x IEEE1394, 1x CIR, 1x eSATA, 3x USB 2.0 ports (1x USB with charging function), 1x modem, 1x LAN (GbE), 1x WLAN, 1x BT, 1x ExpressCard slot (34/54mm), 1x headphones socket with SP/DIF, 1 x microphone socket, 1x line-in, 1x 5-in-1 card reader SD/MS/MMC/MS per/xD picture card

Technical highlights AMILO Xi 2528

- Intel Centrino Duo processor technology with Intel Core 2 Duo processor up to T7700

- Graphics card NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GS with 256MB dedicated Video RAM - A maximum of 2GB memory for quick response times and optional with Intel Turbo Memory

- Optional two RAID hard disks (for increased data security or faster data access, depending on whether Raid 0 or Raid 1 is set.)

- 17-inch widescreen LCD display with BrilliantView technology for impressive color, focus and contrast

- Hard disk capacity up to 500GB (with two hard disks)

- Integrated camera, loudspeakers with subwoofer and microphone

- 1x HDMI (with HDCP), 1x VGA, 1x S-Video out, 1x IEEE1394, 1x CIR, 1x eSATA, 3x USB 2.0 ports (1x USB with charging function), 1x modem, 1x LAN (GbE), 1x WLAN, 1x BT, 1x ExpressCard slot (34/54mm), 1x headphone socket with SP/DIF, 1 x microphone socket, 1x line-in, 1x 5-in-1 Card Reader SD/MS/MMC/MS per/xD picture card