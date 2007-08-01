  Intel and SiRF sign agreement to bring GPS to Laptops

Laptops could have GPS receivers built in as standard following an agreement between Intel and GPS chip manufacturer SiRF.

The move, announced today, means that rather than just offering wireless connectivity, devices such as laptops, PDAs and Mobile phones with an intel chip could help you find your way about town.

As part of this agreement, the two companies have agreed to share key technologies as well as cooperate in the marketing and selling of future products to customers.

"SiRF has a vision to bring the benefits of location enabled content and applications to the mainstream mobile consumer and enterprise markets", said Kanwar Chadha, founder and vice president of marketing for SiRF.

The companies hope to develop a wide range of mobile devices worldwide including mobile phones, internet devices, PDAs and laptops.

"Our collaboration with SiRF will enable us to bring highly integrated solutions combining industry leading WiMAX/WiFi connectivity and location capability to mobile internet device and notebook customers worldwide", said Raviv Melamed, General Manager of the Mobile Wireless Group at Intel.

We will keep you posted.