  Intel and MIT bury differences and join forces over One Laptop Per Child

Intel and MIT have put aside their differences it seems, and announced today that the two companies will after all work together on the One Laptop Per Child project.

Although the $100 laptop features an AMD process, under the agreement, Intel and OLPC said they will explore collaborations involving technology and educational content. Intel will also join the board of OLPC.

“Collaboration with Intel means that the maximum number of laptops will reach children”, said Nicholas Negroponte, founder of One Laptop per Child.

“Joining OLPC is a further example of our commitment to education over the last 20 years and our belief in the role of technology in bringing the opportunities of the 21st century to children around the world”, said Paul Otellini, CEO of Intel failing to forget that he slammed the laptop when it first launched.

No announcement was made as to whether or not the laptop would be featuring Intel chips in the near future.

We will keep you posted.