Intel and MIT bury differences and join forces over One Laptop Per Child
Intel and MIT have put aside their differences it seems, and announced today that the two companies will after all work together on the One Laptop Per Child project.
Although the $100 laptop features an AMD process, under the agreement, Intel and OLPC said they will explore collaborations involving technology and educational content. Intel will also join the board of OLPC.
“Collaboration with Intel means that the maximum number of laptops will reach children”, said Nicholas Negroponte, founder of One Laptop per Child.
“Joining OLPC is a further example of our commitment to education over the last 20 years and our belief in the role of technology in bringing the opportunities of the 21st century to children around the world”, said Paul Otellini, CEO of Intel failing to forget that he slammed the laptop when it first launched.
No announcement was made as to whether or not the laptop would be featuring Intel chips in the near future.
We will keep you posted.
- Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Everything you need to know
- Microsoft announces Windows 10 April update, here are all the new features it will bring
- Microsoft is making a 'Windows 10 Lean' for devices with less storage
- Rip DVD 2018: Why should you try a hardware-accelerated DVD ripper?
- 29 best features of macOS High Sierra: The changes you can actually see
- Tim Cook: Apple won't water down iOS and MacOS by merging them
- How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
- Windows 10 Spring Creators Update delayed due to massive bug
- Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
Comments