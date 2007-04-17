Intel prepare for internet everywhere
With the announcement that the City of London will have the biggest Wi-Fi Square Mile in Europe, Intel has the technology to make it work.
The latest concept from Intel is the "metro notebook". It's an ultra-thin, ultra-light laptop for the ladies. Designed to be carried over the shoulder, the sub-0.7in thick, 1kg device sports an always-on secondary display for fast info updates on the side or top depending on how you look at it.
The Core 2 Duo-based machine's small screen is a colour that continues to show content (email, calendar entries, eBooks, etc) even when the power has been cut. The e-ink screen is mounted on a leather wrap-around cover which connects to the laptop through a dock connector that can also host USB traffic.
The laptop has primarily been designed for entirely wireless communications with reconfigurable antennae able to switch between any Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and WiMAX coverage to maintain connections.
We will keep you updated with UK prices and availability, if the concept goes further.
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple's Field Trip event is on! Are new iPads or MacBooks coming?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
- Dell XPS 13 (2018) review: The best ultraportable ever?
- Lenovo Yoga 920 review: Design delight with mighty battery life
- 'Entry-level' MacBook to begin production in June, says report
- Apple's forgotten tech: The Apple products you won't remember
Comments