Intel prepare for internet everywhere

With the announcement that the City of London will have the biggest Wi-Fi Square Mile in Europe, Intel has the technology to make it work.

The latest concept from Intel is the "metro notebook". It's an ultra-thin, ultra-light laptop for the ladies. Designed to be carried over the shoulder, the sub-0.7in thick, 1kg device sports an always-on secondary display for fast info updates on the side or top depending on how you look at it.

The Core 2 Duo-based machine's small screen is a colour that continues to show content (email, calendar entries, eBooks, etc) even when the power has been cut. The e-ink screen is mounted on a leather wrap-around cover which connects to the laptop through a dock connector that can also host USB traffic.

The laptop has primarily been designed for entirely wireless communications with reconfigurable antennae able to switch between any Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and WiMAX coverage to maintain connections.

We will keep you updated with UK prices and availability, if the concept goes further.