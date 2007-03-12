ECS announce four new laptop ranges

Computer maker ECS has announced that it will showcase four new series of notebooks in Hanover at CeBIT this month.

There will be four new models shown at the show including the S, L, H and G series.

The S Series from ECS specifically focuses on the needs of the mobile and fashion conscious user. Available with a variety of LCD screen sizes from 12.1-inch to 14.1-inch the 12.1-inch S20II for example, combines Intel Core 2 Duo technology, Vista support and features such as Bluetooth and a built–in 1.3 megapixel camera.

The new L Series from ECS offers a variety of solutions to meet almost any need and includes laptops that have LCD screen sizes ranging from 14.1 inches up to 17-inch models. The laptops will be available with both AMD and Intel chips.

The H Series is the company's new UMPC series. The first UMPC to be launched from the series will be the ECS H70 model. The H70, with a touch screen 7-inch display and stylus input, offers a 4-in-1 card reader and a 1.3 megapixel camera. ECS has designed the H70 to be a gadget for the masses.

Finally the company has announced the G Series. The new range includes the G200 (pictured). According to ECS "The smart neck that connects the display panel and the base allows the screen to be lifted, tilted or swiveled to a comfortable level for the user".