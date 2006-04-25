Intel launches vPro brand

Intel on Monday announced a new brand for business products it hopes will help it hang on to market share by making it easier for companies to maintain fleets of personal computers.

Intel vPro technology promises to offer businesses and IT a competitive edge with breakthrough innovations and technologies to help get the most out of resources and shrinking IT budgets.

“Like Intel Centrino mobile technology and Intel Viiv technology, Intel vPro technology will bring together world-class innovations throughout the processor, chipsets, networking and software”, said William A. Swope, Intel vice president and director of Digital Enterprise Brand Management.

“This technology significantly advances desktop PCs and will quite simply offer businesses security and manageability like never before – all on one of the most powerful and energy-efficient PCs in the market.”

At the heart of the first Intel vPro-based PCs will be an Intel Core microarchitecture dual-core processor, which are more powerful and use less energy than their predecessors, the Pentium 4.

Further strengthening PC security, Intel VT allows for separate independent hardware-based environments inside a single PC so IT managers can create a dedicated, tamper-resistant service environment – or partition – where particular tasks or activities can run independently, invisible to and isolated from PC users.

Demonstrating the industry support for Intel vPro technology, Symantec, has announced plans to work with Intel to build security solutions creating an isolated environment outside of the main PC operating system for the purpose of managing security threats.

Intel has also said that the new Intel vPro technology has support from Adobe, Altiris, Avocent, Check Point, Cisco, Computer Associates, Hitachi JP1, HP OpenView, Kaspersky Lab, LANDesk, Lenovo, Lockdown Networks, Microsoft, Novell, Panorama SW, SAP, Skype, StarSoftComm, SyAM Software, Symantec and Zenith.