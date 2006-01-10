Intel updates PowerBook with Intel MacBook Pro

Apple has today unveiled its new MacBook Pro notebook computer that will replace its PowerBook range of laptops. The new model will feature the new Intel Core Duo processor which promises up to four times the performance of the PowerBook G4.

The new MacBook Pro, the first Mac notebook based on an Intel processor, features the same aluminum enclosure, but thinner - just 1 inch thick. It weighs only 5.6 pounds, includes a built-in iSight video camera for video conferencing on-the-go, and the Apple Remote and Front Row software.

The new MacBook Pro, available in February, also features a new patent-pending MagSafe magnetic power connector, designed so the cable won't pop out so easily if it gets caught.

"MacBook Pro delivers dual-processor desktop performance in a thin, sleek notebook", said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "The new MacBook Pro, with its Intel Core Duo dual-core processor, delivers the performance of not just one, but two G5 processors in the world's most stunning 1-inch thin design".

Every new MacBook Pro comes with a built-in iSight video camera for video conferencing on-the-go using Apple's iChat AV, or recording a video Podcast or iMovie using iLife '06.

MacBook Pro also includes Photo Booth, Apple's fun-to-use application that lets users take quick snapshots with the built-in iSight video camera, add entertaining visual effects and share their pictures with the touch of a button.

The new MacBook Pro features a 67% brighter 15-inch display, which is now as bright as Apple's Cinema Displays, and offers a completely new system architecture for faster performance, including a 667 MHz front-side bus that is four times as fast as the PowerBook G4 and 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM memory expandable to 2GB that is twice as fast as the PowerBook G4. Each MacBook Pro comes standard with ATI Mobility Radeon X1600 PCI Express graphics, with either 128MB or 256MB of dedicated GDDR3 graphics memory. Each MacBook Pro includes built-in Bluetooth 2.0+EDR (Enhanced Data Rate), integrated AirPort Extreme 54 Mbps 802.11g Wi-Fi wireless networking, a scrolling TrackPad and Apple's Sudden Motion Sensor that is designed to protect the hard drive in case of a fall.

The new 15-inch MacBook Pro will be available in February through the Apple Store(R) (http://www.apple.com), Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorised Resellers. Visitors to the Apple Store (http://www.apple.com) can pre-order MacBook Pro beginning today.

The 1.67 GHz, 15-inch MacBook Pro, for a suggested retail price of $1799

(US), includes:

-- 15.4-inch widescreen 1440 x 900 LCD display with 300 cd/m2 brightness;

-- 1.67 GHz Intel Core Duo processor;

-- 512MB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB;

-- 80GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion

Sensor;

-- a slot-load SuperDrive(TM) (DVD+/-RW / CD-RW) optical drive;

-- PCI Express-based ATI Mobility Radeon X1600 with 128MB GDDR3 memory;

-- DVI-out port for external display (VGA-out adapter included,

Composite/S-Video out adapter sold separately);

-- built-in Dual Link support for driving Apple 30-inch Cinema HD Display;

-- built-in iSight video camera;

-- Gigabit Ethernet port;

-- built-in AirPort(R) Extreme wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.0+EDR;

-- ExpressCard/34 expansion card slot;

-- two USB 2.0 ports and one FireWire(R) 400 port;

-- one audio line in and one audio line out port, each supporting both

optical digital and analog;

-- scrolling TrackPad and illuminated keyboard;

-- the infrared Apple Remote;

-- 60 Watt hour lithium polymer battery; and

-- 85W AC power adapter with MagSafe magnetic power connector.

The 1.83 GHz, 15-inch MacBook Pro, for a suggested retail price of $2,499

(US), includes:

-- 15.4-inch widescreen 1440 x 900 LCD display with 300 cd/m2 brightness;

-- 1.83 GHz Intel Core Duo processor;

-- 1GB of 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB;

-- 100GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion

Sensor;

-- a slot-load SuperDrive (DVD+/-RW / CD-RW) optical drive;

-- PCI Express-based ATI Mobility Radeon X1600 with 256MB GDDR3 memory;

-- DVI-out port for external display (VGA-out adapter included,

Composite/S-Video out adapter sold separately);

-- built-in Dual Link support for driving Apple 30-inch Cinema HD Display;

-- built-in iSight video camera;

-- Gigabit Ethernet port;

-- built-in Airport Extreme wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.0+EDR;

-- ExpressCard/34 expansion card slot;

-- two USB 2.0 ports and one FireWire 400 port;

-- one audio line in and one audio line out port, each supporting both

optical digital and analog;

-- scrolling TrackPad and illuminated keyboard;

-- the infrared Apple Remote;

-- 60 Watt hour lithium polymer battery; and

-- 85W AC power adapter with MagSafe magnetic power connector.

Additional build-to-order options for the 15-inch MacBook Pro include the ability to upgrade to 120GB (5400 rpm) or 100GB (7200 rpm) hard drive, up to 2GB DDR2 SDRAM, Apple USB Modem, and the AppleCare Protection Plan.