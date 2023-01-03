Future Chromebooks and affordable laptops will feature Intel's N-series processors

(Pocket-lint) - During this year's CES Intel unveiled a number of things including a new line-up of 13th-generation processors and updates to the Intel Evo standard.

Now the company is also showing off its new Intel N-series processors. These feature an Intel Gracemont architecture designed for entry-level and affordable processors that are set to feature in both budget Windows laptops and future Chromebooks.

There are two main variants - the Intel Processor N200 (four cores) and the Intel Core i3-N305 (eight cores). The latter of these two promises the best performance out of the two and a significant jump when compared to the Intel Pentium Silver N6000.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Though these processors are designed for affordable machines, that doesn't mean they don't also deliver in the features department. Intel says the N-series will include various user-pleasing features and specs. Those include best-in-class connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6E technology.

Everything you need to know about the Trust Trezo Comfort Wireless Keyboard and Mouse set By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2022 This is a great way to get working efficiently for less.

As well as the promise of "amazing video conferencing" thanks to integrated Image Processing Unit (IPU) and MIPI camera support. With these CPUs you'll also get the benefit of dynamic noise suppression for your microphone as well. The N-series features Gaussian Neural Accelerator (GNA) 3.0 tech which uses artificial intelligence to eliminate common background noise. So things like a dog barking or traffic noise won't ruin the quality of your video calls.

The Intel N-series processors are power efficient too, promising up to 10 hours battery life for playing HD video without recharging. With both HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4, Intel says you can connect up to three external displays and stream 4K footage to your TV.

Other highlights include support for both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, up to eight USB 2 connections and four USB 3, Bluetooth 5.2 and AV1 decoding.

There will be over 50 different laptops featuring these processors in 2023 with designs coming from HP, Acer, Dell, Lenovo, Asus and more.

Writing by Adrian Willings.