Intel reveals 13th generation CPUs promising the world's best gaming experience

(Pocket-lint) - Intel has today revealed its latest line-up of processors which are built to deliver an "uncompromising experience" for gamers, creators and more. These include both desktop and mobile processors.

With the latest 13th generation desktop processors Intel is once again claiming to offer the world's best gaming experience. With faster performance cores and an "unmatched" overclocking experience for both beginners and expert PC users.

Out-of-the-box, the top-of-the-line Intel Core i9-13900K processor is said to be the world's fastest desktop processor.

This flagship now has the fastest performance cores, with up to 5.8GHz. The efficiency cores have also been increased so this 13th gen CPU will sport 24 cores total and 32 threads. L2 Cache has been increased as well. All this means bold claims of an increase of 15% single thread performance and 41% muti-threaded performance.

Even the other processors in the line-up are getting more efficiency cores with this generation as well.

Intel Core i9-13900K, 24 cores (8 performance and 16 efficiency), 32 threads, up to 5.8GHz

Intel Core i7-13700K, 16 cores (8 performance and 8 efficiency), 24 threads, up to 5.4GHz

Intel Core i5-13600K, 14 cores (6 performance and 8 efficiency), 20 threads, up to 5.1GHz

Both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM is being supported here, with faster RAM speeds also supported with this generation as well. Plus there's the benefit of both PCIe gen 5 (up to 16 lanes) and PCIe gen 4 support as well.

To get the best performance, you'll want to pair these latest CPUs with the Z790 chipset. This has increased lanes for PCIe gen 4, pushing up to 20 lanes and that's eight more than the previous generation. As well as increased support for USB 3.2 gen 2 x 2 (20Gbps), so you'll have more fast USB connections too.

Alongside the latest CPUs, Intel has also mentioned that you can now make even easier use of its Extreme Tuning Utility and Intel Speed Optimizer tools for easy overclocking. This includes one-click overclocking for beginners and granular overclocking for more confident users.

During Intel's announcement of the latest CPUs, the company was keen to point out the performance increases of its latest CPUs both compared to the previous generation and its competitors. It also showed how gamers could use a machine running these CPUs to play games, capture footage and stream to Twitch all at the same time while still getting great performance. Plenty for PC gamers to get excited about.

Writing by Adrian Willings.