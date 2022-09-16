Intel to retire Pentium and Celeron for new Intel Processor

(Pocket-lint) - Intel is to retire its long-used CPU brands, Pentium and Celeron, and has opted for a new, standard Intel Processor naming structure instead.

Starting in 2023, Intel-powered notebooks will be powered by an Intel Processor, which covers multiple processor technology families.

"Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points," said the company's interim general manager of mobile client platforms, Josh Newman.

"The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs."

An Intel Pentium chip first made it into a consumer PC in 1993 and we've seen many generations since. Celeron chips were launched in 1998.

Intel seeks to simplify all of naming structure, with "Intel Processor" joining its flagship brands - Intel Core, Intel Evo and Intel vPro.

The idea behind the change is to make the product purchase experience easier for consumers. However, its mainly just the branding that will change, as the product lines the chip manufacturer aims to servce will largely stay the same.

It's just a shame that, from next year, we'll no longer see laptops with a "Pentium Inside".

Writing by Rik Henderson.