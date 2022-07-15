Intel is now teasing its Arc A750 desktop graphics card

(Pocket-lint) - Intel has been teasing its Intel Arc graphics cards for a while now and finally, the company is now giving us a preview of things to come.

We already know that Intel has been working on its first dedicated GPUs and it's starting with its Alchemist architecture. Now there has been a tease of the A750 Limited Edition graphics card.

This new Arc desktop GPU features 24 Xe-Cores and 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus. It's only being teased at this point with a quick benchmark of Cyberpunk 2077 but Intel is promising to reveal more about performance, compatibility, technologies and more in the near future.

Watch the first piece in a series of content talking performance, price, architecture and tech features. In this one, @ryanshrout reveals the #IntelArc A750 Limited Edition graphics card with benchmarks and stats accompanying it. Watch the full video here. https://t.co/oaRjQf66mm pic.twitter.com/fMmDAHOxt2 — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) July 15, 2022

One thing we do know though is that Intel is planning to break the Arc GPUs into line-ups similar to naming logic to its CPUs. Where Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 CPUs naming logic translates into A3, A5 and A7 in the GPU line-up. In other words, the A750 is a high-end card. While the Intel Arc A380 Intel showed off before is set to be more budget and aimed at playing games at 1080p and medium settings.

Gamer's Nexus has a good insight into the A750 and has had hands-on time with it that's worth watching:

Intel has also said that it'll be revealing more about Xe Super Sampling and ray tracing capabilities of the new cards in the near future too.

Writing by Adrian Willings.