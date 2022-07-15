Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Intel is now teasing its Arc A750 desktop graphics card

(Pocket-lint) - Intel has been teasing its Intel Arc graphics cards for a while now and finally, the company is now giving us a preview of things to come. 

We already know that Intel has been working on its first dedicated GPUs and it's starting with its Alchemist architecture. Now there has been a tease of the A750 Limited Edition graphics card

This new Arc desktop GPU features 24 Xe-Cores and 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus. It's only being teased at this point with a quick benchmark of Cyberpunk 2077 but Intel is promising to reveal more about performance, compatibility, technologies and more in the near future. 

One thing we do know though is that Intel is planning to break the Arc GPUs into line-ups similar to naming logic to its CPUs. Where Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 CPUs naming logic translates into A3, A5 and A7 in the GPU line-up. In other words, the A750 is a high-end card. While the Intel Arc A380 Intel showed off before is set to be more budget and aimed at playing games at 1080p and medium settings. 

Gamer's Nexus has a good insight into the A750 and has had hands-on time with it that's worth watching:

Intel has also said that it'll be revealing more about Xe Super Sampling and ray tracing capabilities of the new cards in the near future too.  

