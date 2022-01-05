Intel's Arc Alchemist GPUs are getting closer to launch

(Pocket-lint) - During Intel's CES 2022 presentation, the company revealed a number of things including its Alder Lake laptop CPUs, new desktop CPUs and more.

At the same time, the company also announced it is starting the shipment of its discrete Intel Arc graphics cards to OEMs.

We've been hearing a lot about Intel's Arc Alchemist GPUs in the last few months. Now the company has revealed that things are starting to happen. First-generation Alchemist GPUs have been shipped to various companies including Acer, Asus, Dell, Samsung, MSI and more.

Those companies in turn have begun the process of including the Intel graphics technology in 2022 laptops. The Acer Swift X 16 is one such example, which includes not only Intel's 12th gen P core processor but also Intel Arc Graphics that are said to make it comparable to "somewhere in the region of Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3070".

These are the best wireless keyboards you can buy if you are a professional By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 October 2021 Logitech's newest MX Keys offering is the Mini, and it's quite something.

Intel is planning to give Nvidia and AMD a fight too. With Intel Arc graphics the company says it will be offering industry-leading features such as hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing, Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) AI-driven upscaling technology and Intel Deep Link technology. That deep link technology, in particular, is interesting because its to harness the full power of your system when paired with a compatible Intel CPU.

Although this has been announced, there's no official word on when Intel Arc GPUs will start shipping to consumers or when the OEM pre-built machines that contain them will be available. There are also no details on the specs as of yet.

Intel did state that Arc GPUs will be included with Intel Evo-branded laptops so we should find more machines launching in the coming months with the tech.