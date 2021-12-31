Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Intel laptop news

How to watch Intel's CES 2022 presentation

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Intel How to watch Intel's CES 2022 presentation
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - CES 2022 is fast approaching, with a number of large tech brands set to make big announcements for the year ahead. As with last year, a lot of it is going to be happening online. So if you're keen to find out what's happening, then you can simply load up the live stream to watch. 

This time around Intel is likely to be announcing a number of exciting things at CES 2022. We've already seen leaks suggesting that the company is gearing up to unveil its Alder Lake laptop CPUs at the show. We're also expecting to hear more about its ARC Alchemist graphics line-up, though there are rumours that has been delayed until March 2022

If you're keen to find out what's being announced then here's how to watch. 

When is the Intel CES 2022 event happening?

Intel has confirmed that its presentation will happen on 4 January. You can head over to the official site to add it to your calendar

Intel's senior leaders will be sharing news on two main things - personal computing and automated driving technology. The show will initially be headed up by Gregory Bryant, executive vice president and general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group, and Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye CEO with others following up too. 

The main event is set to happen at the following times:

  • West Coast US: 10:00 PST
  • East Coast US: 13:00 EST
  • UK: 18:00 GMT
  • Central Europe: 19:00 CET

How to watch the Intel presentation

The stream will likely be available to watch over at Intel's Newsroom and the company's YouTube channel.

5 reasons why you should consider downsizing your keyboard and going wireless with the Logitech MX Keys Mini
5 reasons why you should consider downsizing your keyboard and going wireless with the Logitech MX Keys Mini By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

What is Intel likely to announce?

Based on recent leaks, we're fairly certain we're going to see Intel revealing mobile SKUs of its Alder Lake CPUs. Including several variants for powerful Ultrabooks and thin and light gaming laptops. 

Though we've recently heard that the launch of Intel's ARC Alchemist graphics cards may be getting pushed back until March, those still make an appearance. Mention of Intel Arc and Intel XeSS appears on that the official show page, so it may well be at least showcasing some of what's happening. Alongside this sort of demo:

We'll naturally be covering the news coming out of the event so keep an eye on Pocket-lint too. 

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 31 December 2021.
Recommended for you
How to watch Intel's CES 2022 presentation
How to watch Intel's CES 2022 presentation By Adrian Willings ·
Intel's ARC graphics cards may launch in March 2022 according to latest leak
Intel's ARC graphics cards may launch in March 2022 according to latest leak By Adrian Willings ·
How to watch the Asus ROG CES 2022 launch event: The Rise of Gamers
How to watch the Asus ROG CES 2022 launch event: The Rise of Gamers By Adrian Willings ·
How to watch MSI's two virtual CES showcases: MSI Gameverse and MSI-Verse
How to watch MSI's two virtual CES showcases: MSI Gameverse and MSI-Verse By Adrian Willings ·
What is AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution? And how does it work?
What is AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution? And how does it work? By Adrian Willings ·
How to build and upgrade your own extreme gaming PC
How to build and upgrade your own extreme gaming PC By Adrian Willings ·