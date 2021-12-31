How to watch Intel's CES 2022 presentation

(Pocket-lint) - CES 2022 is fast approaching, with a number of large tech brands set to make big announcements for the year ahead. As with last year, a lot of it is going to be happening online. So if you're keen to find out what's happening, then you can simply load up the live stream to watch.

This time around Intel is likely to be announcing a number of exciting things at CES 2022. We've already seen leaks suggesting that the company is gearing up to unveil its Alder Lake laptop CPUs at the show. We're also expecting to hear more about its ARC Alchemist graphics line-up, though there are rumours that has been delayed until March 2022.

If you're keen to find out what's being announced then here's how to watch.

Intel has confirmed that its presentation will happen on 4 January. You can head over to the official site to add it to your calendar.

Intel's senior leaders will be sharing news on two main things - personal computing and automated driving technology. The show will initially be headed up by Gregory Bryant, executive vice president and general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group, and Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye CEO with others following up too.

The main event is set to happen at the following times:

West Coast US: 10:00 PST

East Coast US: 13:00 EST

UK: 18:00 GMT

Central Europe: 19:00 CET

The stream will likely be available to watch over at Intel's Newsroom and the company's YouTube channel.

5 reasons why you should consider downsizing your keyboard and going wireless with the Logitech MX Keys Mini By Pocket-lint Promotion · 31 December 2021

Based on recent leaks, we're fairly certain we're going to see Intel revealing mobile SKUs of its Alder Lake CPUs. Including several variants for powerful Ultrabooks and thin and light gaming laptops.

Though we've recently heard that the launch of Intel's ARC Alchemist graphics cards may be getting pushed back until March, those still make an appearance. Mention of Intel Arc and Intel XeSS appears on that the official show page, so it may well be at least showcasing some of what's happening. Alongside this sort of demo:

We'll naturally be covering the news coming out of the event so keep an eye on Pocket-lint too.