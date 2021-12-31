(Pocket-lint) - We've been slowly getting various hints about Intel's plans for its ARC Alchemist graphics line-up. Back in October 2021, Intel revealed its planned roadmap and even started running a competition for the unreleased GPUs.

Since then we've seen some passing mentions of benchmarks appearing online suggesting it could take on Nvidia's latest graphics cards.

We had been expecting Intel to reveal more about its plans at CES 2022 but now it looks like the company has postponed the launch.

According to ITHome, Intel's initial plans to launch its ARC Alchemist GPUs in January have since changed and been moved to March instead. With current ongoing shortages across the industry, it's no surprise to see the tech giant push the date back - perhaps in an effort to ensure it has the stock to meet demand in March.

Meanwhile, WindowsReport suggests that recent leaks point to Intel having as many as 32 different graphics cards in its future plans. Several of which will be able to easily compete with some of the cards in Nvidia's RTX 30-series lineup.

There are said to be two main graphics cards in Intel's plans that will nicely stand up against Nvidia. That includes one with 512 EU units and 16GB of video memory set to compete with the RTX 3070 and another with 384 EUs and 12GB of memory putting it against the RTX 3060.

Though this is mostly all rumour at the moment, it's promising to see Intel lining up to fight well in the graphics space. And it'll certainly be interesting to see what the company can bring to the table vs Intel and AMD.