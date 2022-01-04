(Pocket-lint) - Intel has today revealed its latest generation of laptop CPUs including what it claims to be the fastest mobile processor ever.

These new CPUs will have the same big.LITTLE design methodology as the desktop versions of Intel's 12th generation processors. In other words, a mix of both performance cores and efficiency cores for maximum performance and efficiency.

There are also several improvements that should result in faster and more powerful laptops in 2022 and beyond. These enhancements include support for DDR5 RAM, PCIe gen 5, Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6E as well.

There are three main variants in the family including the enthusiast-grade H-series processors, the P-series that's aimed at thin performance laptops and the U-series for modern and light ones.

At the top of the line-up is the 14-core, 20 thread, Core 19-12900HK which has six performance cores and eight efficiency cores. Intel claims this processor offers 28% faster gaming vs the previous generation, 44% faster performance in Adobe Creative Cloud applications and 14% better performance with AutoDesk and AutoCAD too.

A sample of the specs from the H-series CPUs include:

Intel Core i5-12500H - 12 Cores, 16 Threads, max turbo frequency 4.5GHz, 18MB L3 Cache

Intel Core i7-12650H - 10 Cores, 16 Threads, max turbo frequency 4.7GHz 24MB L3 Cache

Intel Core i7-12700H - 14 Cores, 20 Threads, max turbo frequency 4.7GHz, 24MB L3 Cache

Intel Core i7-12800H - 14 Cores, 20 Threads, max turbo frequency 4.8GHz, 24MB L3 Cache

Intel Core i9-12900HK - 14 Cores, 20 Threads, max turbo frequency 5GHz, 24MB L3 Cache

These CPUs and others will be appearing in over 100 different designs from the likes of Acer, HP, MSI, Razer, Asus and more. With ultraportable, thin enthusiast and Halo enthusiast laptops coming for all manner of users.

Best laptop 2022: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users By Max Freeman-Mills · 4 January 2022