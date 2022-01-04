Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Intel laptop news

Intel reveals its Alder Lake mobile CPU line-up including H, P and U-series processors

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Intel reveals its Alder Lake mobile CPU line-up including H, P and U-series processors
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Intel has today revealed its latest generation of laptop CPUs including what it claims to be the fastest mobile processor ever. 

These new CPUs will have the same big.LITTLE design methodology as the desktop versions of Intel's 12th generation processors. In other words, a mix of both performance cores and efficiency cores for maximum performance and efficiency. 

There are also several improvements that should result in faster and more powerful laptops in 2022 and beyond. These enhancements include support for DDR5 RAM, PCIe gen 5, Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6E as well. 

There are three main variants in the family including the enthusiast-grade H-series processors, the P-series that's aimed at thin performance laptops and the U-series for modern and light ones. 

At the top of the line-up is the 14-core, 20 thread, Core 19-12900HK which has six performance cores and eight efficiency cores. Intel claims this processor offers 28% faster gaming vs the previous generation, 44% faster performance in Adobe Creative Cloud applications and 14% better performance with AutoDesk and AutoCAD too. 

A sample of the specs from the H-series CPUs include:

  • Intel Core i5-12500H - 12 Cores, 16 Threads, max turbo frequency 4.5GHz, 18MB L3 Cache
  • Intel Core i7-12650H - 10 Cores, 16 Threads, max turbo frequency 4.7GHz 24MB L3 Cache
  • Intel Core i7-12700H - 14 Cores, 20 Threads, max turbo frequency 4.7GHz, 24MB L3 Cache
  • Intel Core i7-12800H - 14 Cores, 20 Threads, max turbo frequency 4.8GHz, 24MB L3 Cache
  • Intel Core i9-12900HK - 14 Cores, 20 Threads, max turbo frequency 5GHz, 24MB L3 Cache

These CPUs and others will be appearing in over 100 different designs from the likes of Acer, HP, MSI, Razer, Asus and more. With ultraportable, thin enthusiast and Halo enthusiast laptops coming for all manner of users. 

Best laptop 2022: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users
Best laptop 2022: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users By Max Freeman-Mills ·

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 4 January 2022.
Recommended for you
The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 promises to be another gaming powerhouse
The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 promises to be another gaming powerhouse By Adrian Willings ·
The 2022 ROG Zephyrus G14 boasts a new Nebula display
The 2022 ROG Zephyrus G14 boasts a new Nebula display By Adrian Willings ·
The ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G 2022 models are built for esports enthusiasts
The ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G 2022 models are built for esports enthusiasts By Adrian Willings ·