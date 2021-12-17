Intel's Alder Lake mobile CPU line-up has leaked ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - We're expecting to hear about Intel's latest generation of mobile CPUs at CES, but now some details have popped up online via leaked benchmarks. Those benchmarks show off specs for several of the unannounced chips and a taste of what might come in 2022.

The information about these new CPUs was discovered by BenchLeaks - a bot that scans the Geekbench database for new benchmark results for unknown processors. That account has found and posted several benchmarks for new Alder Lake mobile CPUs. This data includes information on a number of SKUs with both H-series and P-series chips.

We already know that the new CPUs will have the same big.LITTLE design methodology as the desktop versions of Intel's 12th generation CPUs. This means a mix of both performance cores and efficiency cores for maximum performance and efficiency. Now we're getting to see more on what that means on paper.

The benchmarks from Geekbench 5 clearly need to be taken with a pinch of salt though as there are some significant discrepancies in the scores.

The first is the P-series CPUs which are thought to be for lightweight laptops and Ultrabooks:

Intel Core i5-1240P - 12 Cores, 16 Threads, base frequency 2.09GHz, 12MB L3 Cache, 3,060 multi-core score

Intel Core i7-1260P - 12 Cores, 16 Threads, base frequency 2.49GHz, 18MB L3 Cache, 9,697 multi-core score

Intel Core i7-1280P - 14 Cores, 20 Threads, base frequency 2.00GHz, 24MB L3 Cache, 6,369 multi-core score

There's also data on the H-series CPUs:

Intel Core i5-12500H - 12 Cores, 16 Threads, base frequency 3.10GHz, 18MB L3 Cache, 8,367 multi-core score

Intel Core i7-12650H - 10 Cores, 16 Threads, base frequency 2.70GHz, 24MB L3 Cache, 10,016 multi-core score

Intel Core i7-12700H - 14 Cores, 20 Threads, base frequency 2.70GHz, 24MB L3 Cache, 12,164 multi-core score

Intel Core i7-12800H - 14 Cores, 20 Threads, base frequency 2.80GHz, 24MB L3 Cache, 9,618 multi-core score

Intel Core i9-12900HK - 14 Cores, 20 Threads, base frequency 2.89GHz, 24MB L3 Cache, 6,438 multi-core score

VideoCardz has highlighted that even with all this data there are still missing SKUs that we'd logically expect to see including low-power M-series and the more powerful enthusiast level S-series CPUs. So we're not seeing the full picture here, but shouldn't have to wait long with CES fast approaching.