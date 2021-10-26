Intel slips pricing for its own Arc Alchemist gaming GPUs

(Pocket-lint) - Intel clearly means business with its future line-up of gaming graphics cards. The company has already announced its roadmap, now it's giving away some of its first Arc Alchemist GPUs before they're even available.

The company is currently running a competition in the form of the Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt, where entrants are hunting for clues to potentially win one of 300 Intel Arc Graphics cards.

According to the terms and conditions of that competition, the prizes are being split into two pots. The top prize will be given to the 100 best scorers in the competition and apparently includes a gaming bundle worth $900. The other 200 winners will get a bundle that's valued at $700.

The value of these bundles may be giving away what planned pricing for the new GPUs before they've even been fully unveiled. The terms and conditions make it clear that the $900 bundled includes both a Premium tier Intel Arc GPU and a six-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC. We already know the pricing for the latter is $60.

Meanwhile, the runner up prize includes a bundle that's valued at $700 with a Performance level Intel Arc graphics card and a three-month Game Pass subscription (which is $30). The bundles also have a smattering of Intel branded merchandise, so you can take that into account, but otherwise, this gives us a rough idea of the planned retail pricing for the new graphics cards.

According to KitGuru, it's likely that the top prize will be the rumoured DG2-512EU GPU. This graphics card apparently boasts 4,096 shading units and 16GB of GDDR6 memory and is likely to rival Nvidia's RTX 3070 GPU in terms of performance capabilities.

The second prize is likely the DG2-384EU, which has 3,072 shading units and around 8GB of GDDR6 memory making it comparable to the RTX 3060.

We'll find out more about the graphics cards in the coming months.