Thunderbolt 5 secrets spilled: Will be capable of 80Gbits per second

(Pocket-lint) - Intel has revealed details of the upcoming Thunderbolt 5 data transfer standard - but it seems that it didn't intend to.

The head of Intel's client computing group shared some details of a visit to a research lab via Twitter, but in the background were details on the new standard.

Gregory M Bryant is vice president of Intel's Client Computing Group and seemingly deleted the photo shortly afterwards, with four photos replaced by three in a tweet to celebrate the visit to the Israel lab.

The tweet still mentions Thunderbolt innovation, however, just without the juicy details. Here's the deleted photo as posted by AnandTech.

The new tech is codenamed 80G PHY according to the images and it will again use the foundation of the USB-C connector. However, it will double the data throughput from the current 40Gbits (Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4) to 80Gbits per second.

Another detail is shown in the image about referees to the underpinning technology - pulse amplitude modulation or PAM-3. It's likely we'll first see Thunderbolt 5 integrated into future Intel processors, most likely in 2022.

Thunderbolt 3 is commonly used at present but USB 4.0 is now coming into the mainstream. Intel has contributed its work on Thunderbolt to the USB standard, so all USB 4.0 devices and ports are automatically compatible with Thunderbolt 3 devices.

