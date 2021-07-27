Intel reveals ambition to catch (and overtake) chip rivals by 2025

(Pocket-lint) - Intel is looking to its future by rolling out a plan where it'll have processors with designs so efficient that the transistors will be less than 1 nanometer in size.

This will be based around what will be known as the Intel 20A design, be with us by 2025 and will bring in a whole new architecture design, the first since 2011.

Intel interestingly announced that Qualcomm will be among the names using Intel to make its chips using the new so-called Ribbon FET architecture. Intel announced a few months back it would change its approach and manufacture chips for others.

Compared to these 1 nanometer chips, many flagship phones now have 7 and 5 nanometer-based chips inside. Intel expects to finalise designs for these revolutionary chips as it tries to rebuild its leadership in processor tech after numerous delays and setbacks.

Intel has been battered on all sides for several years now. Firstly, it's nowhere in mobile chips with most of those designed by others and made by either TSMC or Samsung. Secondly, others including Apple and Qualcomm are now moving in on its position in the traditional PC space with ARM-based chips like Apple Silicon.

And, indeed, in the desktop-laptop side of things, it's lagging behind traditional rival AMD. Whereas Intel is still working on the 12th generation Core (Alder Lake) chips that are a refinement of the current 10-nanometer process, AMD has been forging ahead with its 7 nanometer, Zen 3 processors.

Intel has even tried to pull the wool over the eyes, by renaming its 10nm process as Intel 7, probably a sign of how much it has struggled with bringing 7nm chips to market.

Its 7nm range will be coming in late 2022 for inclusion in products in early 2023. That will be known as Intel 4 with a refinement of that called Intel 3. Yes, confusion all around.

Sadly for Intel's marketing team, we're unlikely to forget that these chips will be around five years late by the time they appear in shipping products.