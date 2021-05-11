(Pocket-lint) - Intel has introduced its latest processor lineup for high-end gaming laptops topped out by the Core i9-11980HK, a fully unlocked processor for overclocking with the Intel Extreme Tuning Ultility (XTU).

With Intel's Turbo Boost Max tech you can reach up to 5GHz turbo speeds out of the box, too (3.3Ghz standard clockspeed at 65W).

Intel sees its market for these chips as gamers, workstation users and video creators who need consistent, powerful performance on the go. They'll appear in laptops from the $999 mark and above and probably towards the larger end of the market between 15 and 17-inches.

The series formerly codenamed Tiger Lake-H supoorts some impressive specs, with 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes and 24 PCI Gen 3 lanes for top-end gaming configs. The platform will also support up to 360Hz Full HD and 120Hz 4K panels, too.

There's embedded DisplayPort 1.4b, DDR4, Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps bandwidth) plus the latest iteration of Intel's Killer Wi-Fi hardware supporting Wi-Fi 6E. Plus Optane Memory H20 NVMe SSD drives are also supported for those who want the very best.

Sitting underneath the top-end chip is the Core i9-11900H, clocked lower at 2.1GHz. Then there's a Core-i7 variant plus two Core i5s.

Naturally Intel showed favourable benchmarks versus the competing AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, but the proof will be very much in the pudding once it's sold inside gaming laptops from the likes of Alienware and others.

Writing by Dan Grabham.