More info on Intel's mobile Alder Lake mobile CPUs surfaces in leak

(Pocket-lint) - Intel announced more than 50 processors back at CES 2021. Part of that line-up was new mobile CPUs code-named Alder Lake. Now more info on these mobile CPUs has leaked online.

The leak from @9550pro suggests that the Alder lake mobile line-up will be divided into three main categories - M-series, P-series and S-series. Each of these categories will also have several products.

Perhaps the most interesting facet of the new Intel Alder Lake CPUs is the new design methodology. These processors will now come with high-performance 'Cove' cores alongside smaller 'Atom' cores. This is a big.LITTLE design methodology similar to ARM chips and those that have been used on smartphones for a long while now. Yet it's the first time we're seeing it with mobile Intel CPUs.

How these cores are setup will also vary depending on the category of the CPU.

The M-series includes the M5, which will offer a single big core and four little cores. With the U9 also available with two big cores and eight little ones. It's suggested that this series will be used in tablets and lightweight, ultra-thin laptops.

The P-series features three different variants - U15, U28, and H45. The U15 will come with two big cores and eight little ones. While the U28 and H45 will have up to six big cores and eight little cores - being the performance and enthusiast versions of the line-up. The P-series are also said to include 96 Graphics Execution Units. These are likely to appear in mainstream and performance laptops with the higher-end H45 powering gaming laptops.

Meanwhile, the is Alder Lake S-series will have upto eight big cores and eight little ones, with a power rating of 55W (45W cTDP). With just 32 Graphics Execution Units, it's likely this version will run alongside a discrete graphics processor and will power high-end gaming laptops.

As with all rumours, this info should be taken with a pinch of salt. We're expecting to see these CPUs at some point in the third quarter of this year.

Writing by Adrian Willings.