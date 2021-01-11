Intel introduces over 50 new chips including Intel Core H for ultraportable gaming

(Pocket-lint) - Intel finished its CES 2021 keynote by previewing its new 12th generation Intel Core processors codenamed Alder Lake - but before that it revealed a whopping 50 new chips. Intel says they'll appear in nearly 500 new PCs by the end of 2021.

The new processors include the 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors coming in a few months (Rocket Lake-S) and Intel Core H-series mobile processors for gaming.

Then, for education and entry-level devices there are also new N-series 10-nanometer Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron processors, too offering up to 35 percent better performance.

The11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors are the most interesting of the new chips though - they push the limits of what’s possible for enthusiast-level gaming in thin and light laptops (down to 16mm thick, says Intel).

Top of the line is the Intel Core i7 Special Edition 4-core processor with up to 5GHz Turbo speeds. There's support for PCIE Gen 4 and new laptops are being announced with this platform by Acer, Asus, MSI and Vaio. Intel says more than 40 new designs featuring these processors are incoming over the next six months.

There's also an 8-core chip that will ship in a few months up to 5GHz and with 20 lanes of PCIe Gen 4.0 architecture for fastest storage and discrete graphics plus Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E.

The Rocket Lake-S desktop parts should also be interesting - headed-up by the Intel Core i9-11900K, these gaming and enthusiast chips will offer around a 19 percent improvement over the previous generation.

Writing by Dan Grabham.