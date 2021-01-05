(Pocket-lint) - MSI has potentially leaked the launch date of Intel's 11th generation gaming processors. We've been learning about the Rocket Lake processors bit by bit over the last few months, including the fact that the new CPUs will support PCIe gen 4.0, but not when to expect the launch.

CES is just around the corner and we were expecting to find out more about Intel's new processors during that period. However, it seems that things might be happening later than expected. An MSI representative may have accidentally leaked the proposed date as March.

A post on a customer support forum by an official MSI account confirmed that MSI's 400-series motherboards are set to support the upcoming processors and that Intel's 11th-generation processors "are scheduled to be released at the end of March..."

MSI has since updated the post to make it clear that this suggestion is based on "international rumours" and so it needs to be viewed as speculation at this point. It is likely to be sooner rather than later though, as Intel's rival AMD has been ramping up the pressure lately with its Ryzen 5000 series chips.

Writing by Adrian Willings.