  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Intel laptop news

Intel confirms Rocket Lake processors will support PCIe 4.0

, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Luan Gjokaj/Unsplash Intel confirms Rocket Lake processors will support PCIe 4.0

- Rocket Lake processors coming Q1 2021

- Support for PCIe 4.0 confirmed

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It doesn't seem long since Intel launched its 10th generation Comet Lake desktop CPUs. Now the company is readying for the next-gen in early 2021.  

The Rocket Lake series is said to be coming in the first quarter of next year and will offer support for PCIe gen 4.0. Meaning faster NVMe speeds that'll finally match AMD's offering. 

Intel is promising that those new processors will also be fantastic for gaming. It's also thought that the Rocket Lake CPUs will support Intel's 400-series chipset, meaning the same as the current Comet Lake setup. In other words, you'll be able to use your current motherboard if you have the latest generation already. 

Intel is also expected to use and support its Xe graphics, USB 4, Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6. There are also rumblings about possible support for new DDR5 RAM coming next year as well - though that would require new motherboards.

Rocket Lake will likely be the last of the 14nm desktop processors with 10nm Alder Lake architecture set to follow sometime in the near future. 

This news all comes on the same day that AMD is set to launch it's Zen 3 architecture, showing Intel is keen not to get left behind. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.
  • Source: Intel’s Commitment to Gaming, and a Sneak Peek at Intel Technology to Come - medium.com
Sections Intel Laptops