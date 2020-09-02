Intel Evo is a new brand for "the best laptops for getting things done"

(Pocket-lint) - As well as the new 11th generation Core processors revealed today, Intel had more to say. In addition to a new corporate logo, Intel revealed Evo - a brand that you should expect to see on the best thin-and-light laptops on the market; "the best laptops for getting things done" in Intel's own words.

Intel Evo basically ensures a certain level of performance. Intel Evo laptops will feature the 11th generation Core i5 and i7 processors, Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 in addition to these measures:

Consistent responsiveness on battery

System wake from sleep in less than 1 second

Nine or more hours of real-world battery life on systems with Full HD displays

Fast charging with up to a four-hour charge in under 30 minutes on systems with Full HD displays

Intel Evo is a follow up to the previously introduced Project Athena specification - indeed, it's pretty much the second generation of that. Although whereas Project Athena wasn't mentioned as a specific sub-brand, Intel Evo definitely will be.

As such, it's pretty much a follow-up to the Centrino brand first seen on lightweight laptops in the early days of wireless connectivity back in 2003.

Intel says Evo laptops will be subject to an "intensified testing methodology" to see how a laptop will perform day-in, day-out. As such, the program seems to be designed to reward ongoing reliability

More than 20 Intel Evo designs are expected this year, including the already-announced Acer Swift 5, Asus Zenbook Flip S, Lenovo Yoga 9i and Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G.

Writing by Dan Grabham.