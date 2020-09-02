Intel intros 11th generation Core processors for thin and light laptops

(Pocket-lint) - Intel has announced the 11th generation of its Core processors with nine initial versions for thin and light laptops. They'll start appearing in models over the coming weeks.

The processor line up - codenamed Tiger Lake - uses Intel's third-gen 10nm process - a further optimisation step rather than a new manufacturing process. Intel's move to 7nm chips has been long-awaited and long-delayed while Intel has been under pressure from AMD's recent resurgence and Apple's announcement that it is transitioning to Apple Silicon.

The new processor includes Iris X graphics based on Intel's new XE graphics microarchitecture. Intel claims it can perform better than 90 percent of the notebooks sold in 2019 with discrete graphics.

The platform also incorporates Thunderbolt 4 and PCIe Gen 4.

Intel has announced more than 50 new designs will be in the market by the end of the year including models from Asus, Dell, Acer, Lenovo and more.

More to follow.

Writing by Dan Grabham.