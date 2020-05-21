It seems that Intel is looking to improve its networking and existing Wi-Fi products with the acquisition of Rivet Networks, the company behind the Killer gaming networking cards.

The Killer-branded network interface cards are found in many different gaming laptops from the biggest names in the business including Gigabyte, Dell, Alienware and more.

These cards are known for providing gamer-friendly features like optimising and prioritising network traffic to the ensure a smooth, lag-free gaming experience.

Intel's acquisition of Rivet Networks should, therefore, help to improve the company's own efforts in that space.

Intel says that "Rivet Networks’ products deliver speed, intelligence and control for gamers and performance users..." and that "Rivet Networks' key products, including its Killer brand, will integrate into Intel's broader PC Wi-Fi portfolio."

This move should only allow Intel to expand its portfolio of Wi-Fi solutions, but also help support the company's delivery of Wi-Fi 6 as well as boosting its Project Athena efforts.

Project Athena is already requiring laptops to have Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ connections the addition of this tech should improve that connectivity further. We don't have any info on what we can expect from Intel at this point. But we'd expect we'll see more laptops with Killer-backed Intel network interface cards in the future.