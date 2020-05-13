Alienware is updating its flagship gaming laptops with the latest and greatest 10th generation Intel CPUs, Nvidia Super graphics cards and improved thermal tech for better performance.

These new machines include the beefed-up Alienware Area-51m r2. A machine which boasts an upgradeable and overclockable desktop-processor and graphics card. An unusual sight on a gaming laptop and one that makes it not only more powerful, but more future-proof as well. Add to that 4K screen options or a Full-HD panel with a 300Hz refresh rate and you've got a real gaming monster.

Alongside the Area-51m comes the next generation of m15 and m17 laptops that now sport 10th gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, new Alienware Cryo-tech cooling design and Nvidia Super GPU options.

These are potentially fantastic updates to gaming laptops we were already impressed by. The addition of overclockable Intel i9-10980HK processors, the option of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-P graphics and specs that can include up to 32GB of RAM should make these gaming machines well worth keeping an eye on.

Like the previous versions, the m15 r3 and m17 r3 will come in a choice of colour options that include Dark Side of the Moon and the snazzy Lunar Light. Alienware says the laptops will also sport a new High Endurance Clear Coat which should offer advanced stain resistance.

The Alienware m15 and m17 will be available from 21 May with prices starting from $1,499.99 USD (15-inch) and $1,549.99 USD (17-inch). The Area-51m meanwhile will be available from 9 June from a starting price of $3,049.99 USD.