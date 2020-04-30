Intel has announced a flagship desktop processor it claims is the world's fastest for gaming.

The 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K heads the company's new S-series CPUs and features 10 core, 20 threads and is capable of running at up to 5.3GHz.

It features Intel's thermal velocity boost technology, which gives gamers and creators an automatic boost across single- and multi-core workloads, plus enhanced core and memory overclocking, with easy to use features for users to control key system components.

Intel boasts that the i9-10900K can run games at up to 187 fps, is capable of video editing 12 per cent faster than the previous generation chipset, and is up to 18 per cent faster at editing 4K video.

You don't just get benefits from the new Core i9 CPU neither, Hyperthreading technology is present across the entire S-series, from i3 and up. As is Intel's 2.5G Ethernet I225 connectivity for faster network speeds, and Wi-Fi 6.

The 10th Gen desktop processors will start to appear in gaming PCs from May. They should also become available standalone for modders and home PC builders around the same time.

Intel also announced new 10th Gen gaming laptop processors at the start of April, the H-series, which has already started to appear in consumer models from multiple manufacturers.