Intel has launched its 10th Gen Core H-series mobile processors, breaking the 5GHz barrier for laptops and prompting a flood of superfast, superslim gaming machines.

At the top of the range, the 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK can run up to 5.3GHz. Intel claims that it is capable of up to 54 per cent more frames per second during gaming in comparison to its own, existing i7-7920HQ Kaby Lake processor.

It also offers a claimed 44 per cent better over performance for productivity users, and up to two times faster 4K video rendering.

A sister chip, the Intel Core i7-10750H, runs at up to 5GHz and delivers a claimed 44 per cent more fps, 33 per cent better performance, and up to 70 per cent faster 4K video rendering.

An Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU running at up to 5.1GHz sits between the two in the new range.

All the new chips feature integrated Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 support.

"Today’s introduction of the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile platform extends Intel’s gaming leadership, delivering desktop-caliber performance in a mobile form factor and breadth of choice with more than 100 laptop designs launching this year, including more than 30 thin-and-light systems," said Intel's general manager of premium and gaming laptops, Fredrik Hamberger.

Several gaming laptops to sport the H-series processors have been announced already, including the Razer Blade 15, an updated Acer Predator Triton 500, the latest Gigabyte Aorus range, and Asus Zephyrus Duo 15.