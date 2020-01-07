During Intel's keynote at CES the company revealed an upcoming discrete graphics card, the DG1 which will be coming later this year alongside its Tiger Lake processors.

Although the company revealed very little detail about the new graphics processor, it did show it off running Destiny 2. Intel also said that the DG1 will be capable of playing HD games without any issue. What we don't know though is how it will handle modern games or triple-A titles.

This is the first brief look we've had at the new integrated Xe graphics processors. Intel promises that the new tech will be twice as powerful as the current generation, meaning potentially better gaming on the go.

The focus is very much on lightweight, ultra-portable devices. Indeed, Intel showed off its Tiger Lake mobile processor in a 17-inch foldable concept tablet referred to as Horseshoe Bend. The company is saying that large improvements in AI processing will ensure huge performance gains too.

Intel also took the keynote as a chance to announce that more devices are being included in Project Athena with 25 new laptops passing verification. So it certainly looks like 2020 is the year of portable devices for Intel.

There's no official word on when we can expect the Tiger Lake processors or DG1, but we're expecting to find out later this year.