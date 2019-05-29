Intel's 'Honeycomb Glacier' concept is a dual-screen laptop

Intel has demonstrated a dual-screen concept laptop codenamed "Honeycomb Glacier". As well as a standard display, there's also a panel above the keyboard.

The idea is aimed at creatives and gamers, predominantly since it will require a laptop will a large footprint to work effectively.

The Honeycomb Glacier concept has, essentially, a companion display for more screen real estate. For gamers, Intel says the second screen can be used for extra info such as level maps or it could be used for a photo gallery while you edit photos on the main screen.

Fans of the MacBook Pro may have a wry smile since the second display could be seen as, essentially, a larger version of the TouchBar. However, the fact that many main Windows displays are themselves touchscreens does mean that Windows users are becoming far more used to touching laptop displays.

You can see the first version of this idea in action within the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, but Intel's future-gazing concept (see below video) also shows the companion display folding upwards with the main display on top of that, so future screens could potentially fold upwards in two sections.

Intel has been mega-busy during the Computex Taipei show this week launching its new 10th generation Core processors and Project Athena - essentially a successor to the Ultrabook standard for thin-and-light laptops with Wi-Fi 6.