In the market for a high-end gaming laptop with the latest and greatest tech from both Intel and Nvidia? Then check out MSI.

MSI is updating its gaming laptops with Intel's ninth-generation Core CPUs, which will add "45 per cent better performance" than previous versions. The company's full slate of gaming laptops - the GT, GS, GE, GP, GL, and GF series - also get GeForce RTX 20 series and GTX 16 series GPUs, which MSI said will bring up to "50 per cent better performance" than before.

The GT Titan and GS Stealth, plus the GE75 and GE63 Raiders, can go up to RTX 2080, while others can go up to RTX 2060 or GTX 1660 Ti. To complement these updates, MSI gave the GP75 Leopard, GL73, and GL63 new keyboards with RGB lighting per key. The GF Thin also lost some size and weight. The 15-inch GF63 is now 1.86kg and 21.7-mm thick, for instance.

Lastly, the 17-inch P65 and 15-pinch P75 Creator laptops, both of which come with 4K panels, are getting the new CPU improvements. The P75 Creative has GPU options up to RTX 2070 and another SSD Combo slot, as well.

MSI didn't reveal pricing or availability. However, from what we can tell, the GT Titan is the most powerful, with an overclockable Core i9 CPU. It's also the biggest, but has 11 heat-pipes and dual fans to keep temps reasonable. The GS65 Stealth is also considered one of the best gaming laptops, and now it can be configured with Nvidia's latest GPUs, the RTX 20 series.