It looks like Intel’s all-new processors are finally on the horizon - paving the way for even more efficient laptops and 2-in-1s.

After false starts and rumours it had trashed its work on the redesigned processors altogether, Intel has finally announced more details about the totally new series of Core i3, i5, i7 and i9 processors in late 2019.

Speaking at an Intel Architecture Day conference in Silicon Valley, Intel's Ronak Singhal previewed the Sunny Cove microarchitecture based on the 10nm manufacturing process that will be the basis for Intel’s next-generation Core chips (as well as the next-gen Xeon server chips that we’re expecting inside the 2019 Mac Pro).

This latest announcement doesn’t take away from the fact these new chips are later than a pizza driver that stops off for a sleep; they were originally slated for 2015. Now they’ll be with us later in 2019 and probably not in many laptops until early 2020; these processors might not even be announced as a consumer product until CES 2020.

The new chips can’t come soon enough for Intel: AMD’s Ryzen processors are reportedly making inroads into the admittedly-small PC builder market.

Early 2020 is going to be a mega-busy time for Intel since it’s also when it will start being able to produce its 5G modems for smartphones – we’re expecting that to be a key component for the 5G iPhone in 2020 (probably known as the iPhone XI S if current naming conventions continue).

It seems Intel’s engineers have had to go back to the drawing board because of a problematic approach - we’re guessing that meant there was a high error rate or poor yield on chips produced using the 10nm process.

It's a crucial time for Intel despite its deep expertise in transistor density – rivals TSMC and Samsung have both started producing 7nm mobile processors this year and will turn their attention to producing 7nm processors for bigger devices – AMD’s Zen 2 architecture is rumoured to use 7nm.

Intel’s new processors will include tech enabling acceleration of processing such as AI tasks for things like facial recognition. There will also be new integrated on-processor graphics, known as Gen11. Intel is also planning to introduce a discrete graphics processor by 2020 to battle AMD and Nvidia.

Intel also talked about Foveros, a new tech to package processors that means more complex processor dies can be stacked upon one another rather than having to be placed side-by-side. This could enable totally new device designs.