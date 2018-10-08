Intel reveals '9th gen' Core i5, i7 and i9 performance processors

Intel has announced three new processors aimed at gamers and others who want the best in PC performance. They'll be available inside gaming PCs from Acer, Asus, Alienware, HP and Lenovo soon.

Top of the pile is the Core i9-9900K, released alongside the i5-9600K and i7-9700K. These have up to 8 cores and 16 threads, clocked at up to 5.0 GHz. At its launch event, Intel demonstrated the Core i9 chip running two games simultaneously while live-streaming them, too.

The new chips might have the "9th generation" tagline, but in reality, Intel's marketing speak doesn't quite cut it; the chips are yet another refinement of the 14nm manufacturing process that Intel has been using for the last few years.

That's because Intel's truly new chips have been significantly delayed. However, we should be seeing the 10nm-based Cannon Lake chips next year.

Intel also announced a slew of new Intel Core X-series processors for super high performance, with up to 18 cores. (Intel suggested that game developers were an idea audience for them). These are the i7-9800X, i9-9820X, i9-9900X, i9-9920X, i9-9940X, i9-9960X and i9-9980XE.

Finally, Intel also announced the Xeon W-3175X workstation chip with an incredible 28 cores. We've seen Xeon processors inside the Mac Pro before - is this the chip to power the brand new Mac Pro we're expecting in 2019?