Intel Skylake processors explained: Why they'll make your next PC or tablet faster

Intel has announced a new range of processors at European technology trade show IFA in German.

Dubbed Skylake, the new Intel Core processors, which will include a line aimed at mobile 2-in-1 devices promise to be the company's "best ever" and allow manufacturers to create sleeker, thiner and longer lasting laptops in the future.

Here's what's new and improved:

According to Intel, one of the key new features of the processor is that they are capable of starting in about half a second. That will of course depend on what else you are doing at the time, but will potentially mean that waiting for your computer to power up before you can do anything, will be a thing of the past.

The 6th Generation Intel Core processor family of processors is also promising to be around two and a half times the performance of a 5 year old Core i5 PC. That doesn't sound like much, but it should mean you got plenty of power to run games, 4K displays, and other elements of your computer.

The new 6th Gen Intel Core processor family as it is officially called will come in three mobile variants going by the name of Intel Core M processors. The processor line that deals with the mobile side of things claims to offer twice the performance the iPad Air 2 and will have three levels of performance to allow manufacturers to create flagships and budget models alike. They will be branded Intel Core m3, m5 and m7.

This new generation of Intel processors also includes a mobile "K" SKU that is unlocked to enable overclocking with even more user control if that's your thing.

If the mobile processor is used on an Android phone it would mean your smartphone would be as powerful as your laptop.

There'll be Core i3, i5, and i7 chips, with vPro versions of the latter two and the 6th Gen Intel Core processors promise to deliver significant improvements in graphics performance to 4K content creation and media playback. New Intel Speed Shift technology improves the responsiveness of mobile systems so people can, for example, apply a photo filter up to 45 percent faster than previous processors from Intel.

Intel is claiming three times the battery life over a 5 year old Core i5 PC. How that will translate on a device however is yet to be confirmed.

Aside from performance enhancements, new graphic capabilities, and the promise of better battery life, the 6th Gen Intel Core and Intel Xeon platforms will offer a variety connection options. Those include Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C.

As you might expect, the new processor line also has built in support for Intel's RealSense Camera on 2-in-1s, notebooks and All-in-One desktop systems. RealSense is the company's supercharged camera system that offers depth-sensing capabilities and immersive experiences that allow people to do things like take and share lifelike 3-D selfies, scan objects and print in 3-D, and easily remove and change their background during a video chat.

The new line of processors does come with built-in graphics, however in the coming months, Intel plans to deliver more than 48 processors in the 6th Gen Intel Core processor family, featuring its Intel Iris and Iris Pro graphics offering which promises to be better than 80 per cent of the discrete graphics cards available on the market today.

With a bigger selection of processors available to manufacturers the upgrade path is likely to be a lot easier. In real terms that means that you are more likely to see a lot more Skylake devices hitting the market over the next couple of months than we did when Intel released the "Broadwell" line of processors. That lineup already includes new models from Dell, Alienware, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer. You should expect Apple and others to follow suit shortly.