Cortana is always listening with new Wake-On-Voice tech, even when Windows 10 is sleeping

"Hey Cortana". Windows 10's built-in assistant is the go-to voice-controlled interface in Microsoft's operating system. And she's just about to get a whole lot smarter.

Shown at the Intel Developer Forum (IDF) 2015 in San Francisco, Intel demonstrated its new Wake-On-Voice technology, which allows Cortana to be always listening, even when the operating system in sleep mode.

No need to press a button, no need to boot up manually: the new integrated audio DSP means you can say "Hey Cortana" and get your PC to wake-up from a low power state ready for interaction.

Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO, took to the stage at IDF 2015 to explain how the "breakthrough in digital audio is always listening and always responding in a real-time way", and that interaction "should feel like two-way conversations we have in our everyday lives".

Wake-On-Voice works when commands are processed locally or in the cloud. So welcome to a newer, possibly creepier, Cortana; she's always listening.